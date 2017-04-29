Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
April 29 2017 9:54am
Talking about the Great Stair Climb 2017

The Mental Rescue Society is hosting its second annual Great Stair Climb in support of Momentum Walk-In Counselling. The event sees people climb stairs for 24 hours in order to raise money.

