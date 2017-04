Surveillance footage from a Winnipeg home shows a car travelling at a high-speed and smashing into a police cruiser Thursday evening. At 10:15 p.m., police saw a car driving erratically in the area of Powers Street and Magnus Avenue. Officers managed to pull the car over but as they walked towards the vehicle, the driver, in his 20’s, took off. That’s when police began to chase him. Global’s Lorraine Nickel reports.