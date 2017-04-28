Global News Morning Winnipeg April 28 2017 10:31pm 03:00 Loading... Students keeping the city kind Students across the city are raising awareness about kindness on Pay It Forward Day by handing out bracelets and personalized “Kindness Cards” they created for the day to pass out to morning commuters. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3413745/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3413745/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3413745/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/488/410/GW042817_KIND3_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?