Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 28 2017 8:47pm
02:28

Oilers vs. Ducks: former teammates face off

The Oilers’ Matt Benning used to play alongside the Ducks’ Josh Manson at Northeastern University. In fact, as Kevin Karius explains, their connection spans as far back as their fathers.

