Global News at Noon Edmonton
April 28 2017 2:00pm
Edmonton Oilers versus Anaheim Ducks: Game 2 tee-up

Game 2 between the Oilers and Ducks goes down in Anaheim Friday night. Kevin Karius is in Anaheim to tee up the game, which will see a noticeable change to the Ducks’ lineup.

