Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 27 2017 8:43pm
Global Edmonton MVP: Tyler Schendel

Leduc Chrysler Oil Kings forward Tyler Schendel takes the word commitment to a whole other level. The Midget AAA athlete drives 90 minutes just to get to the rink. Jack Haskins reports.

