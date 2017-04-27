Global News at 5 Edmonton
April 27 2017 7:21pm
04:05

Loading...

Oilers players discuss Game 1, prepare for Game 2

As the Edmonton Oilers get set for Game 2 against the Ducks, Kevin Karius speaks to Adam Larsson, Josh Manson and Leon Draisaitl in Anaheim.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home