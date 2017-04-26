A proposed bypass above the City of West Kelowna is causing concerns

Many consider it the gem of the community but concerns are growing that Rose Valley Regional Park in West Kelowna is on the way to being destroyed. The provincial government is looking into building a bypass in the hills above the city to improve traffic flow. But the proposed route would cut right through the park and even run, according to some, dangerously close to a major water shed. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, efforts are now being organized to try and stop the project from moving ahead.