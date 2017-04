At 9:25 in OT, the Penticton Vees Gabe Bast and James Miller fed Duncan Campbell the opportunity to win it all.

The Penticton Vees won 1-0 over the Chilliwack Chiefs in game seven in Chilliwack Tuesday night.

The game was a rematch for the franchises.

They last met at the Fred Page Cup in 1973 when the Penticton Broncos won over the Chilliwack Bruins in game seven.