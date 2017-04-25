Global News Hour at 6
April 25 2017 11:20pm
01:39

Loading...

B.C. woman receives precedent-setting settlement from ICBC

Tue, Apr 25: A young Surrey woman has been awarded a multi-million-dollar settlement from ICBC, part of which is the first of its kind in Canada. Tanya Beja reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home