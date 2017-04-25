Global News Morning BC
April 25 2017 11:39am
Meet Gertie, the Basset Hound staring in Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach

We meet the co-star of this summer’s Bard on the Beach – Gertie the basset hound along with her owner Debbie Vanden Dungen, and the show’s director Scott Bellis.

