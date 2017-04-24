Online Exclusive
April 24 2017 3:56pm
02:34

Loading...

Survivor of shootout with Yuletide Bandit recalls the day he was fired on

Former armoured car guard, Rick Long, remembers the day Michael Syrnyk, the Yuletide Bandit, opened fire on him outside a Winnipeg store.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home