Global News at 6 Toronto April 23 2017 6:56pm 01:12 Loading... Fans prepare for game six with the Leafs season on the line Decked out in blue and white, fans gathered once again in Maple Leaf Square hoping that their team could force a game seven against the Washington Capitals. Rob Leth reports. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398679/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398679/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3398679/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/153/755/GTOR043_leth_848x480_927873091647.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?