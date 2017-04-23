Global News at 6 Toronto
April 23 2017 6:56pm
Fans prepare for game six with the Leafs season on the line

Decked out in blue and white, fans gathered once again in Maple Leaf Square hoping that their team could force a game seven against the Washington Capitals. Rob Leth reports.

