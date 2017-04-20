Penticton Vees win game 4 in OT

The Penticton Vees almost looked like they were going to take a big loss Wednesday night against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Chiefs scored three goals before the Vees got on the board.

Following Grant Cruikshank’s power play marker, the Vees roared back.

Taylor Ward scored less than two minutes later.

Into the third period, Cassidy Bowes got a breakaway to tie up the game and force overtime.

Just over two minutes into OT, Ryley Risling scored, assisted by Ward, for the 4-3 win.

Kale Kane had two goals for the Chiefs. The third was Jordan Kawaguchi’s sixteenth of the playoffs.

The Vees outshot the Chiefs 34-21.

Chilliwack was 1/2 on the power play, while Penticton was 1/4.

Game five is Saturday in Chilliwack.

The Vees could take the Fred Page Cup if they win their next game.

Penticton leads the best of seven series three games to one.