Global News Hour at 6
April 19 2017 9:20pm
01:50

Loading...

Liberals attack NDP’s platform

Wed, Apr 19: Liberal Finance Minister Mike de Jong held a “technical briefing” today, to poke holes in the NPD’s platform. But as Aaron McArthur reports, some of his examples didn’t exactly ring true.

