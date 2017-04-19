Global News at 6 Regina
April 19 2017 7:39pm
01:42

Loading...

Tax hike, reduced services OK’d to cover budget shortfall

Wed, Apr 19: City council has finalized its budget, again, after the province left it with a $10-million shortfall. Jules Knox has more on what it means for your wallet.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home