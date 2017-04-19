Penticton Vees win over Chilliwack Chiefs

The battle for the BCHL Fred Page Cup continued at the South Okanagan Events Centre where the Penticton Vees took game three Tuesday night.

The Vees won 5-2 over the Chilliwack Chiefs and are now a game ahead in their best of seven series. Chilliwack won Friday 4-2. Penticton won 5-1 Saturday.

Massimo Rizzo opened up scoring for the Vees on a power play in the first.

Jordan Kawaguchi responded for Chilliwack in the second with a pair of goals; one on a power play and the second unassisted.

Grand Cruikshank tied up the game for the Vees toward the end of the second.

But the Vees would own the third period, with goals from Gabe Bast, Jared Nash and Chris Klack.

Penticton out shot Chilliwack 31-19.

The Vees were 1/5 on the power play while the Chiefs were 1/4.

Game four of the series is Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.