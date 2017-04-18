Online Exclusive April 18 2017 8:53am 02:50 Loading... RAW: Grand Forks gutted by flood and fire Raw video showing the devestating effects of the 1997 flood in Grand Forks, taht left more than 40,000 without homes. Timeline of 1997 flood in Grand Forks <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3385374/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3385374/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3385374/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/85/691/GF_FIRE_FLOOD.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?