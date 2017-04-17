Sports
April 17 2017 10:58pm
Leafs take 2-1 series lead vs. Caps after thrilling overtime win

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead against the Washington Capitals with an overtime win on the strength of a Tyler Bozak goal. Rob Leth reports.

