Global News Hour at 6
April 17 2017 9:23pm
01:56

Loading...

BC election campaign gets nasty

Mon, Apr 17: The battle for your vote in the 2017 BC election is entering new and nasty levels after the Liberals issued a scathing news release accusing the NDP of racist comments. John Hua reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home