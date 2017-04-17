Global News at 6 Regina April 17 2017 7:51pm 01:41 Loading... Cankerworms on the rise in Regina Mon, Apr 17: A cankerworm infestation. The city is warning residents to prepare for an influx of the pesky worms this spring. Christa Dao has more on how bad the problem will get. Cankerworms on the rise in Regina <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3384630/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3384630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3384630/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/761/543/CANKERWORMS-PKG_VAF0BRLQ_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?