Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 14 2017 8:24pm
04:12

Loading...

Man who helped keep Oilers in Edmonton speaks about team

In 1998, the Edmonton Investors Group made sure the Oilers stayed in Edmonton. Cal Nichols was chairman of the board for the EIG at the time and spoke to Kevin Karius on Friday.

