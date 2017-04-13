Bob Layton
April 13 2017 8:24pm
Extended: Behind the scenes with Bob Layton

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in radio? 630 CHED’s award-winning newsman Bob Layton has a new book out about his amazing 47 years in radio. Gord Steinke spoke with Bob.

