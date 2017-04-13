Global News at 5 Edmonton
April 13 2017 7:02pm
01:43

Loading...

Oilers look to bounce back after Game 1 loss to San Jose

The Edmonton Oilers had an early lead in Game 1 of their playoff series against San Jose Wednesday night but ended up losing 3-2. Quinn Phillips has more on the game.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home