Global News at Noon Toronto
April 12 2017 3:43pm
Brampton Fire Services takes off with drones

Brampton Fire is taking a new approach to fighting fires and the handling of other emergencies. They’re taking to the skies with drones. Platoon Chief Paul Bebbington on how the program works.

