Global News Morning
April 12 2017 6:51am
Dynamic Robotic Duo

We meet Graeme Watt and Zeyad Sallam, better known as the Dynamic Robotic Duo. The Grade 8 students build and program Lego robots and are off to a big competition in England this summer.

