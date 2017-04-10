BooBoo the cat
April 10 2017 7:21pm
05:12

Loading...

Mystery solved? How BooBoo the cat made trip from Calif. to Ont.

Corie Fisher, a Guelph, Ont. resident discusses how she thinks BooBoo the cat made her journey from Calif. to Ont.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.