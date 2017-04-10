Global News Morning Regina
April 10 2017 1:27pm
Lexy Desjarlais

Lexy Desjarlais will be taking the stage for a special edition of Wednesday Night Folk at Bushwakker Brewpub, but took to the Global News Morning stage for a preview performance with ‘Not Worth it to Me’.

