Sports April 8 2017 5:47pm 00:34 Loading... Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice On Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice talks about the improvement in Kyle Connor’s play heading into the Jets final game of the regular season on Saturday. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3366343/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3366343/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3366343/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/88/574/JETS_KYLE_CONNOR_-_SOT_MMC03GH2_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?