Sports
April 4 2017 11:16pm
01:10

Loading...

HIGHLIGHTS: Game 6 MJHL Semifinal – Pistons vs Terriers

The Portage Terriers advanced to the MJHL’s championship series for the third straight season as they defeated the Steinbach Pistons 2-0 in game six on Tuesday at Stride Place.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home