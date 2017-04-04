Global News Morning Regina April 4 2017 1:45pm 03:56 Loading... Val Halla & The Age of Electric Saskatchewan’s very own Val Halla and The Age of Electric are back making waves on the music scene and in town for two very special shows at The Exchange. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3356401/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3356401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3356401/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/23/863/VAL_HALLA_APR4TH_YQR.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?