Global News at 11 Lethbridge
April 3 2017 9:15pm
01:28

Loading...

Is it time to put your summer tires on?

Just when you think it’s safe, old man winter strikes again, making it hard to figure out when to pull off your winter tires. Joe Scarpelli spoke to the experts to give us some pointers.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home