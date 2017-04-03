Global News Morning Edmonton
April 3 2017 10:50am
Share your story with Canada150in150

150 people will be selected as a showcase on July 1st. Free activities at Ford Hall in Rogers Place, plus tickets go on sale for the concert with Sarah McLachlan on April 4th. Visit Canada150in150.ca

