Global News Morning Winnipeg
March 30 2017 10:59am
Red Bastard ready for April Fools

The Red Bastard is in Winnipeg for a couple of special performances at the PTE just in time for April Fool’s Day. Timm Bruch sits down with the character for a very confusing chat about what to expect.

