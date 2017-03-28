Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 28 2017 8:18pm
02:29

Loading...

Today’s curlers take fitness seriously

Some of the best curlers in the world are in Edmonton for the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship. As Su-Ling Goh reports, contrary to popular belief, they are not old men with beer bellies.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home