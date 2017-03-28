Sports
March 28 2017 5:36pm
Former Oiler Jarret Stoll remembers 2006 Stanley Cup run

Jarret Stoll, who played with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2006 Stanley Cup run, said he still thinks about the “disappointing loss” to the Carolina Hurricanes all those years ago.

