Global News Morning Edmonton March 28 2017 8:43am 03:44

Edmonton Natural Hair Show 2017

People of African origin have delicate hair that takes extra work to keep healthy, so the second annual Edmonton Natural Hair Show will bring together hairstylists and educators to achieve that.