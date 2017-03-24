Global News at 6 Winnipeg
March 24 2017 8:21pm
01:23

Loading...

Winnipeg police presence remains for third day on Burrows Avenue

For the third day, Winnipeg police and the Identification Unit were parked outside a home on the 300 block of Burrows avenue. Global’s Zahra Premji reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home