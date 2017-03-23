Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 23 2017 8:17pm
Cardiologists warn women about rare type of heart attack

Heart attacks are common but one rare type is on the rise and local cardiologists are warning women about it. As Su-Ling Goh reports, one of the biggest risk factors is pregnancy.

