Global News at 6 Winnipeg
March 23 2017 8:09pm
01:31

Loading...

Winnipeg mom loses both legs and right arm to rare form of strep throat

What started off as signs of a cold, quickly changed to a triple amputation in a rush to save the life of one Winnipeg mother. Global’s Zahra Premji reports.

