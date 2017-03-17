Global News at 6 Regina March 17 2017 6:38pm 01:32 Loading... Risk of water damage while snow melts Fri, Mar 17: The break in weather is a welcome relief but with it comes the great snow melt and the risk of water damage to your home. Sarah Komadina has more in this report. SGI Canda offers flood prevention tips as snow melts <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3318515/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3318515/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3318515/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/929/607/SPRING_MELT-PKG_VAF0BM1V.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?