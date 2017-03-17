Global News at 6 Halifax
March 17 2017 5:14pm
Dalhousie team working on ‘prism goggles’ to help people with brain disorder

Global’s Steve Silva reports on a Dalhousie University study looking how to repair the spatial neglect after a stroke using “prism goggles.”

