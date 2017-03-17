Global News Morning Winnipeg March 17 2017 1:47pm 03:47 Loading... Top young female hockey players in Winnipeg Timm Bruch chats live from the second day of the Female World Sport School Challenge, which brings top female sport school talent from around North America to the MTS Iceplex. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3317575/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3317575/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3317575/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/687/415/GW031717_FWSSC1_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?