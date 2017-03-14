Sports
March 14 2017 11:30pm
HIGHLIGHTS: WWHSHL Final – Shaftesbury vs Vincent Massey

The Vincent Massey Trojans won the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League championship with a 3-0 victory over the Shaftesbury Titans in the deciding game three on Tuesday.

