Global News at 5 Lethbridge
March 9 2017 7:26pm
02:01

Loading...

Boxer Rick Duff celebrated for achivevements outside the ring

Thu, Mar 9: Olympic boxer Rick Duff is headed to the hall this year, not only for what he’s done, but for what he continues to do. Matt Battochio reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home