Global News Morning Edmonton
March 9 2017 9:43am
04:08

Loading...

Edmonton Valley Zoo: Gunther the Leachie Gecko

Every month staff from the Edmonton Valley Zoo drop by with one of their residents. Jasmine and Twyla dropped by with a Gunther the leachie gecko, also known as a New Caledonian giant gecko.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home