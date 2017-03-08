Global News at 5 Lethbridge
March 8 2017 7:50pm
01:52

Loading...

Lethbridge student’s impaired driving message earns top prize

Wed, Mar 8: An annual partnership is once again sending out a message on Alberta liquor bags. As Katelyn Wilson reports, this year’s message comes Lethbridge.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home