Global News Morning Edmonton March 8 2017 9:53am 05:39

International Women's Day relevance in 2017

Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women, talks about why International Women's Day is still relevant in 2017, and touched on the advances in equality she is pushing for in Alberta.