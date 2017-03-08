Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 8 2017 8:53am
Growth spurs move for Saskatoon’s 9 Mile Legacy Brewing

9 Mile Legacy Brewing has grown since opening a year and a half ago. Joelle Tomlinson with a sneak peek of the brewery’s new location on 20th Street West in Saskatoon.

