Global News at 6 Saskatoon
March 7 2017 8:01pm
Woman charged with murder in 2015 death of Brittney Gargol

Nearly two years later, Saskatoon police have charged a 20 year old woman with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Brittney Gargol. Ryan Kessler reports.

